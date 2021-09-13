Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Down $-0.14 (-3.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTNR

Currently, PTNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PTNR has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PTNR ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

PTNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PTNR’s price is down $-0.14 (-3.41%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PTNR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PTNR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PTNR: Daily RSI Analysis For PTNR, its RSI is now at 0.

PTNR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

