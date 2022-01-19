Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Now Near $8.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PTNR

Currently, PTNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. PTNR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PTNR ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

PTNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PTNR’s price is down $-0.18 (-2.08%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PTNR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PTNR: Daily RSI Analysis For PTNR, its RSI is now at 47.4376.

PTNR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error