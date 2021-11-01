Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY): Price Now Near $7.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PRTY

Currently, PRTY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (1.45%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PRTY has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, PRTY ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PRTY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRTY’s price is up $0.44 (6.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PRTY has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Party City Holdco Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PRTY: Daily RSI Analysis For PRTY, its RSI is now at 100.

PRTY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

