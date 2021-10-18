Patria Investments Ltd (PAX): Price Down $-0.03 (-0.18)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PAX

At the moment, PAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PAX ranks 141st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PAX’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.18%) from the day prior. PAX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Patria Investments Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PAX: Daily RSI Analysis PAX’s RSI now stands at 88.4615.

PAX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

