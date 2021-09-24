Patria Investments Ltd (PAX): Price Now Near $17.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAX

Currently, PAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.71%) from the hour prior. PAX has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PAX ranks 114th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PAX’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.2%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Patria Investments Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PAX: Daily RSI Analysis PAX’s RSI now stands at 94.5736.

PAX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

