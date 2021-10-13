Patria Investments Ltd (PAX): Price Up $0.12 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PAX

At the moment, PAX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.59%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PAX has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PAX ranks 64th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PAX’s price is up $0.12 (0.71%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PAX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Patria Investments Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PAX: Daily RSI Analysis PAX’s RSI now stands at 83.5401.

PAX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

