Patrick Industries Inc (PATK): Price Now Near $76.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, PATK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.56 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PATK has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, PATK ranks 44th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PATK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PATK’s price is down $-0.81 (-1.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PATK has seen its price head down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Patrick Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PATK: Daily RSI Analysis For PATK, its RSI is now at 20.2946.

PATK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PATK News Traders

Investors and traders in PATK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

