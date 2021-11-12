Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.78)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTEN

Currently, PTEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PTEN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, PTEN ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PTEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PTEN’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.78%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row PTEN has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PTEN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Patterson Uti Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PTEN: Daily RSI Analysis PTEN’s RSI now stands at 0.

PTEN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

