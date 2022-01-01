Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $415.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

