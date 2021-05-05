Paycom Software Inc (PAYC): Price Now Near $354.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAYC

At the time of this writing, PAYC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $9.6 (2.78%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PAYC ranks 90th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAYC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PAYC’s price is up $0.48 (0.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PAYC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Paycom Software Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For PAYC News Traders

Investors and traders in PAYC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Paycom Software’s (PAYC) CEO Chad Richison on Q1 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Paycom Software’s (PAYC) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2021, 17:00 PM ET Company Participants James Samford – Investor Relations Chad Richison – President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Boelte – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Raimo Lenschow – Barclays Samad Samana – Jefferies Daniel Jester – Citi…

