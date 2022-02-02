Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,895,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

