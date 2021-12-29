Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO): Price Now Near $6.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PAYO

At the time of this writing, PAYO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-2.75%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PAYO ranks 147th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PAYO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PAYO’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.61%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PAYO has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PAYO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PAYO: Daily RSI Analysis For PAYO, its RSI is now at 25.

PAYO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error