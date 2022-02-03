PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 274.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

