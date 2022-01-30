PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 162.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,913,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).