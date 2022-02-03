PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.59.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

