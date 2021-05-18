Paysafe Ltd (PSFE): Price Up $0.97 (8.82)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PSFE

At the time of this writing, PSFE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PSFE has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PSFE ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PSFE’s price is up $0.97 (8.82%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row PSFE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PSFE’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PSFE News Traders

Investors and traders in PSFE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Daniel Loeb’s Top Trades of the 1st Quarter

The activist investor’s largest new position is a payments company

