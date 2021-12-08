PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Price Now Near $13.67; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBF

At the time of this writing, PBF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PBF ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

PBF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PBF’s price is up $0.19 (1.41%) from the day prior. PBF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PBF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PBF: Daily RSI Analysis PBF’s RSI now stands at 100.

PBF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

