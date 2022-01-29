PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,034 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

