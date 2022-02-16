PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories