Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,700 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

