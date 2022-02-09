Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

PNR opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

