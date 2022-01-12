Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

