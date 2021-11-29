Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Price Now Near $21.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEB

At the time of this writing, PEB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PEB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PEB ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PEB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PEB’s price is up $0.06 (0.28%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PEB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PEB: Daily RSI Analysis For PEB, its RSI is now at 11.976.

PEB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

