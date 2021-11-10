Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Price Now Near $25.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEB

At the moment, PEB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PEB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PEB ranks 133rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PEB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PEB’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PEB has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PEB: Daily RSI Analysis For PEB, its RSI is now at 7.5472.

PEB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market