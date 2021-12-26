Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.36).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,944 ($104.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,004.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,981.90.

In other news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

