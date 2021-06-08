Pegasystems Inc (PEGA): Price Now Near $126.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEGA

At the moment, PEGA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.66 (0.53%) from the hour prior. PEGA has seen its price go up 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PEGA ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PEGA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PEGA’s price is up $2.2 (1.78%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that PEGA has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Pegasystems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.