Pegasystems Inc (PEGA): Price Now Near $128.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, PEGA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.87 (0.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PEGA has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PEGA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PEGA’s price is up $1.6 (1.26%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pegasystems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PEGA: Daily RSI Analysis For PEGA, its RSI is now at 32.0513.

PEGA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

