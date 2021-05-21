Pegasystems Inc (PEGA): Price Up $0.34 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PEGA

Currently, PEGA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PEGA ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PEGA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PEGA’s price is up $0.34 (0.28%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PEGA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PEGA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Pegasystems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.