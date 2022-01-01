Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $35.76 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

