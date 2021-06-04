Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON): Price Down $-0.76 (-0.74)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTON

At the moment, PTON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PTON has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PTON ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

PTON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PTON’s price is down $-0.76 (-0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PTON has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PTON; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Peloton Interactive Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.