Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON): Price Down $-1.01 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.3 (-1.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTON

At the moment, PTON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.3 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PTON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PTON’s price is down $-1.01 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PTON’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PTON News Traders

Investors and traders in PTON may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Peloton Earnings: Will the Stock Climb on a Strong Report Despite the Treadmill Safety Issue?

Investors in the connected home-exercise leader should focus on guidance, supply chain issues, and what management says about the Tread+ safety issue with the CPSC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

