Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON): Price Down $-3.68 (-3.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.83 (-0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTON

Currently, PTON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.83 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PTON has seen its price head down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, PTON ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PTON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PTON’s price is down $-3.68 (-3.04%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Peloton Interactive Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For PTON, its RSI is now at 24.5744.

PTON and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For PTON News Traders

Investors and traders in PTON may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

This High-Growth Stock Is 30% Off Its All-Time High

After reaching an all-time high of $171.09 on Jan. 14, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has shed 30% of its value in the past six months. Investors are clearly concerned the at-home fitness leader’s business will suffer as the U.S. economy reopens and more people start to feel comfortable joining gyms again. Peloton has also been battling supply chain and safety issues, both of which have added to the pessimistic sentiment around the stock.

