Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA): Price Now Near $31.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBA

Currently, PBA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PBA has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, PBA ranks 91st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PBA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PBA’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PBA’s price action over the past 90 days.