Pendal Group Ltd Invests $953,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

