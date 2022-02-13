PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 687,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,376 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading