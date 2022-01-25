PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI): Price Now Near $65.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PFSI

Currently, PFSI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PFSI has now gone down 24 of the past 30 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

PFSI ranks 91st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

PFSI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PFSI’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PFSI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PFSI: Daily RSI Analysis For PFSI, its RSI is now at 32.3077.

PFSI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PFSI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PFSI may find value in this recent story:

