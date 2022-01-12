PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PMT opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

