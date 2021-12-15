PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PMT

Currently, PMT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PMT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PMT ranks 129th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PMT’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.51%) from the day prior. PMT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PMT: Daily RSI Analysis PMT’s RSI now stands at 0.

PMT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

