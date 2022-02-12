Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day moving average is $484.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

