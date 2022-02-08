Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 40,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,087,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,562,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

