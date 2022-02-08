Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 49,131 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,131 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

