Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth $16,709,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth $10,581,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27. Doma Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

