Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG): Price Now Near $110.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, PAG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, PAG ranks 130th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, PAG’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.32%) from the day prior. PAG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Penske Automotive Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PAG: Daily RSI Analysis PAG’s RSI now stands at 34.1081.

PAG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,839 shares of the companys stock after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp []

