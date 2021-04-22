PENTAIR plc (PNR): Price Now Near $64.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PNR

At the moment, PNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PNR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PNR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PNR’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PNR has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PNR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PNR News Traders

Investors and traders in PNR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Pentair Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd, before market open.The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $777M (+9.4% Y/Y).Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates…

