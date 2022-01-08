Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $254.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.42. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $195.42 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,999. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com