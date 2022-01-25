People s United Financial Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Shares of FTNT opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).