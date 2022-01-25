People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

