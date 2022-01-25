People s United Financial Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

