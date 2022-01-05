People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

