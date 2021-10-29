People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT): Price Now Near $17.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBCT

At the time of this writing, PBCT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. PBCT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PBCT ranks 170th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

PBCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PBCT’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.78%) from the day prior. PBCT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. People’s United Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PBCT: Daily RSI Analysis PBCT’s RSI now stands at 0.

PBCT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

